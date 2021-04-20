Dana White denies millionaire bet after Jake Paul win against Ben Askren

Dana White | Image: Asanka Ratnayake / Shutterstock

The president of UFC, Dana White, never hid her criticism of the adventures of Jake paul in boxing. White, went on to indicate that he would bet 1 million dollars on Ben askren. After the knockout of YouTuber to the veteran of the MMA, Snoop dogg one of the owners of Triller Fight Club, cashed the bet at the high charge of UFC.

Now, the visible face of UFC He denied any agreement and assured that he did not finalize the bet.

“I can only say one thing: I don’t owe Snoop anything. I never made an illegal bet. I didn’t make an illegal bet on Saturday night and I never bet anything with Snoop or anyone. “ stated in an interview with Yahoo Sports.

The supposed bet of White came up a few weeks ago, when he was a guest at Hotboxing With Mike Tyson. At that time, the president of UFC showed confidence in the performance of Ben askren in boxing, although he had not yet made his boxing debut. He even considered betting 1 million, but now revealed that he did not enter into an agreement.

“Javier Mendez (Owner of the American Kickboxing Academy) called me after I did the podcast with Mike Tyson and told me that those guys from Triller Fight Club want to make that bet, but I said it was illegal. First of all, I am not going to make an illegal bet. And why would I bet 1 or 2 million if I could do that legally in Las Vegas and get more chances ”, concluded Dana.

In the stellar of Triller Fight Club, a considerable failure was seen on the part of Ben askren. Former champion Bellator MMA Y One Championship was knocked out in the first round with an accurate overhand from YouTuber.