Dana White I blame the press for their coverage of UFC 249.

The President of UFC believes that the media MMA they will face a tough awakening within the next few weeks as the coronavirus pandemic continues to destroy the global economy and affecting small and medium-sized companies.

The President of UFC criticized the media for MMA for trying to convince the Florida State Boxing Commission to cancel UFC 249, alleging that the media have tried to sabotage the event due to health and safety problems.

In conversation with journalists prior to the event, White He said that the media will be the most affected by the dismissed from the coronavirus and I urge reporters to stop associating the UFC with a bad image.

“The media calling, hitting these guys, how can they allow this event to happen?”, said White about the media trying to sabotage tonight’s event. “The media that cover this sport. And I say, wait until they start getting fired, right? If I can do this safely and everyone can keep working, you can still have a sport to cover. ”

“You have the guys who cover the NFL. They have the boys who cover Baseball. You have what the NBA covers, and then you have the guys who cover MMA. Who do you think goes first? I promise you it’s not the NFL ones, that’s fine. I’m trying to get this going and fight, and the guys who are supposed to be covering the sport are calling the athletic commissions and venues. I just can’t understand it. “

Last night, Ronaldo Jacare tested positive for coronavirus and was left out of his fight against Uriah Hall, but UFC 249 It continues as planned. The event will take place tonight at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.