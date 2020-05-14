The President of UFCDana White didn’t like the way the referee of the fight between Anthony Smith and Glover TeixeiraI handled the fight last night.

After a real massacre, the president of UFC revealed that the fight had to have been stopped before the fifth round, when victory was declared by TKO of Teixeira.

“I think his corner should have stopped the fight. I’m not a doctor, but I doubt he hasn’t broken his orbital bone. Every hit he took, he cringed. I have TV monitors in front, and I said to myself: “Teixeira is connecting his face and he called the referee, gave him one thing, and the referee put it in his pocket. What the fuck was that? He gave one of his teeth to the referee and put them in his pocket. It was crazy. When he got back to his corner, he said his teeth were falling out. So I didn’t think he would return for the fifth round. I think his corner should have stopped the fight, but I didn’t think they would let him return to the fifth round. Plus that is between him and his team. The referee could have stopped their fight in the fifth round. Looking outside, it was difficult to see. Daniel Cormier was surprised “, said the president of UFC in interview after the event.

In conversation with the press after the event, Glover confirmed what was said by White. The Brazilian said that at one point in the fight, Smith I would have asked Herzog that will save your teeth. The fighter was surprised by the request and did not understand what was happening at the time.

After criticizing the referee and the team Smith, Dana took advantage of praising Teixeira and suggest his next fight in the semi-complete division.

“Glover was very good, I think he is in the best shape that I saw him. He didn’t slow down at any point in the five rounds. ” said White, who reported a fight possibility for the Brazilian.

“We have Jan Blachowicz in the group that could contest the semi-complete belt. Dominick Reyes too. Maybe we’ll do Reyes vs. Teixeira to decide the next challenger. But I’m not focused on that right now. “he concluded.