Dana White criticizes McGregor’s taunts to Poirier in the week of UFC 264: “Leave people’s families and their wives out of all this”

The days leading up to UFC 264 saw Conor McGregor raise the bar on his provocations. This week, “The Notorious” involved the wife of Dustin Poirier in his repertoire, first by sharing an alleged message request on Instagram. He continued his mind games at Thursday’s press conference.

Your wife wants to see the hair around my dick and balls bro. See what that’s like. It’s real the message request mate, no trash talk. Man to man, it’s fucked up! I seen your interview with Mike you think it was fake. It’s not.

Have a think on it in the sauna anyway. – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 9, 2021

After last night’s defeat by injury, the Irishman continued his provocations in the post-match interview, where he continued with his attacks on Jolie Poirier.

“Your wife was in my direct messages! Hi dear! Send me the message back and we’ll tag you later! ” He said Mcgregor to Joe rogan Saturday night after a potential tibia fracture.

“The Notorious” he usually comes out with his taunts and overlooks most of the time. But, this time they were not to the liking of the president of UFC, Dana White. This was what he told the press after the event.

“Yes, I don’t like that, it’s not good. Leave people’s families and their wives out of all this. The family has nothing to do with it ”.

It is not the first time Mcgregor It begins with attacks on the wives of his rivals. Two years ago, he provoked Khabib Nurmagomedov in the same way.

Mcgregor is on a two-game losing streak and his record goes to 22-6. White did not rule out a fourth bout with Poirier indicating that “A fight can’t end like this.”

