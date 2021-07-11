Dana White criticizes Gilbert Burns’ performance at UFC 264: “It wasn’t a good fight”

If what Gilbert Burns wanted was to skip the line and snatch the starting opportunity from Colby covington, their performance in the UFC 264 he did him no favors.

‘Durinho’ rose to 5-1 at 170 pounds with a tepid win on the judges’ scorecards versus Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson– one that left the T-Mobile Arena attendees and himself unimpressed. Dana White.

“He won. What else can be said about the fight, “White ironized in front of the media (via MMA Junkie). “It wasn’t a good fight, but he won.”

In the post-fight interview about the Octagon with Joe rogan, Burns issued challenges to Jorge Masvidal, Leon edwards Y Nate diaz. For White, the first two make sense.

“Obviously Edwards and Masvidal make more sense than Nate,” said the president of the UFC. “But I do not know. Here and now is the last thing I’m thinking about.

With his victory on Saturday night Burns safeguarded his place within the top 3 of the classification.

