Dana White

The President of UFCDana White revealed that she could stop using one of the organization’s big names. Specifically in the fight of Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson, which will happen on 25 July, on Fight Island. White hinted that the loser could end his time in the organization.

The statements were made in an interview with ESPN.

“We know that Werdum is getting older. It is a fight to decide who will stay and who will decide their next step in the chapter of life “, explained Dana.

White He also took the opportunity to discuss the return of Gustafsson to the octagon after announcing his retirement from sport, in June last year, after losing to Anthony Smith. The President of UFC, He explained that the Swede had time to think about his career in the sport and deserves one more opportunity to prove himself, this time in the division of the full weights.

“I think there was a lot of pressure on Gus in this business. You are dealing with training, the fights, victories, defeats, the press, and the UFC, all the policies that involve you in those things. I think a lot of it tires you. People work in different ways. Some take time and disappear a bit. Others become sensitive and withdraw. I think Gustafsson took a while and understood that he wanted to return. So we gave him a chance ”he concluded.

Despite never having conquered a belt UFC, Gustafsson He was challenger to the semi-complete belt three times. In all, the Swede was defeated. With 33 years, the Swede is on a two game losing streak. His last victory was in 2017, when he knocked out Glover Teixeira.

The former semi-complete champion, Fabricio Werdum He does not hide anyone who could be near the end of his career. Close to meet 43 years, the Brazilian hopes to fulfill the last fight of his contract with UFC, he does not know if he intends to continue fighting after his fight in July. The Brazilian is on a two-game losing streak. In his last fight, he was knocked out by Alexander Volkov in UFC London.