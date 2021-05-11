Dana White confirms that there is a possibility of organizing a fight between Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones

By Edwin Pérez – Stipe Miocic is coming off a knockout loss suffered at the hands of Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 on March 27. Despite the brutal fall to Ngannou, Miocic is still considered one of the best heavyweight fighters, and he has also shown no signs of wanting to retire from MMA competition.

That said, Miocic didn’t get the immediate rematch. Instead, it is now confirmed that Ngannou’s first heavyweight belt defense will be against Derrick Lewis, fight that does not yet have a confirmed date. Meanwhile, the Octagon Company appears to be planning something big for Stipe.

The president of the UFC, Dana White, recently delivered some statements for ESPN’s Brett Okamoto where he referred to Stipe’s future. The UFC boss confirms that there is a possibility of organizing a match between Stipe and the former light heavyweight champion, Jon jones (via BJPenn.com):

Dana White: “Well, many don’t think (Miocic) was the best heavyweight of all time. He is the best heavyweight ever. He has pushed himself and done all the things you need to do to be the best heavyweight of all. It is, it is a fact. I’m not sure, we’ll see what’s next. I like that he is motivated and wants to fight again. But listen to me we could also do Jon vs. Stipe ”.

In the event that Stipe vs. Jones is finalized, surely the winner of this match will get a starting chance against the winner of Ngannou vs. Lewis.

Follow me on Facebook: Edwin Pérez

Email: edwinperez92mma@gmail.com

WhatsApp and Telegram: (+57) 3195629062