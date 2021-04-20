Dana White confirms that Colby Covington will be the next contender for the belt, if Kamaru Usman wins his match at UFC 261

Colby Covington | Image: AP Images

The president of UFC Dana White confirmed that Colby covington will face the winner of the UFC 261 main event between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal.

Usman Y Masvidal they will have their revenge this Saturday. A surprise if we consider that Masvidal has seen no action after the first fight with him Usman on UFC 251.

Many thought that Covington would have revenge with Usman when he knocked out Tyron woodley on UFC Vegas 11. But UFC decided to give revenge to Masvidal, leaving controversial welterweight unrivaled for now.

But, according to the president of UFC Dana White, Yes Usman win your fight of UFC 261, will be Covington the next welterweight to get a shot at the belt.

Makes sense that Covington he will have a rematch if he retains the belt. White was one of the big fans of the first fight in UFC 245. An absolute war, if we think that he lost by knockout in the fifth round. The fight exceeded expectations and a rematch between the two makes sense if Usman retains the belt.

Sounds strange that White say that Covington Won’t fight for the belt yeah Masvidal wins, considering what a rivalry between two former teammates and friends could sell. But apparently they would go for a trilogy if “Gamebred” champion is crowned.