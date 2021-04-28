Dana White confirms Nick Diaz is very close to returning to UFC

Nick Diaz will be back in the Octagon, according to UFC President Dana White.

Diaz attended VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday at UFC 261, posting a message on his social media that read ‘A gentleman never speaks’, sparking a flurry of speculation.

It was Dana White, who, after the event, confirmed it at a press conference. The Diaz ‘older brother was there to meet with him to discuss his future.

“Nick wants to fight.” White stated. “We will see how things turn out. He’s waiting for me in the back, I’ll go talk to him. “

Rumors of his comeback started in September of last year. His representative posted images accompanied by a message stating that Nick was focused on coming back. He also noted that Nick had trained for 4 months, and made a test weight cut for his return.

At that time, the president of the UFC, was doubtful and without expectations.

“In this sport, you have to be 100% mentally, physically and emotionally ready to train, be ready for this and fight. I don’t think anyone would want to see a Nick Diaz fight. ” Dana White.

However, after the conference last Saturday, White was interested in making him a possible comeback fight.

Nick Diaz would return to the Octagon six years after his last match, a loss to the legendary Anderson Silva, which later became a ‘no match’ due to positive doping tests from both competitors.

