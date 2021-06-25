Dana White confirms news about UFC return to Fight Island

Just over seven months after its last Fight Island event, the Octagon will return to the island shortly. The president of UFC, Dana White revealed that she will travel to the place to verify the new facilities of the place to be able to announce, shortly, she will have new news of the events that will take place in Abu Dhabi.

The statements were made in an interview with BroBible.

“I am flying to Abu Dhabi this summer and working to finish the construction of the new Fight Island infrastructure. This will be much higher. Fight Island will become a destination for MMA fans. In short, I will announce to everyone that it will happen there. I’m super excited about that ”, he claimed White.

Fight island it was created by UFC last year with the aim of continuing to hold events in the midst of the pandemic of COVID-19, since the USA they went through demanding restrictive measures. Since then, 12 events have been held in Abu Dhabi. The last event was UFC 257, who had a rematch between Dustin Poirier Y Conor mcgregor.

