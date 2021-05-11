Dana White confirms Lewis vs. Ngannou 2 and talks about Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis in 2018 | Image: USA Today

A few weeks ago Dana White previewed Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis as the next fight for the UFC World Full Weight Championship if Jon Jones did not step to reach a deal with the company.

«Derrick Lewis is the fight to do, but if Jon Jones really wants that fight and listen I’m not talking about saying it on social networks. I promise we can call Derrick Lewis or anyone else who really wants the fight. If Jon Jones really wants the fight, Jon Jones knows he can fight. All you have to do is call and do it (…) ».

Ngannou vs. Lewis 2, confirmed by Dana White

Now the president confirms that that is the combat that they are going to carry out (via interview with Aaron Bronsteter); despite the fact that not long ago the champion refused precisely to see the faces with “The Black Beast”.

Even though Jon has a manager, he’s going to do what he wants to do. He and Hunter (Campbell) have a good relationship so I think they will meet soon to talk. People ask me who is the best and I say Jon Jones. Jon Jones is a huge part of the history of this company. It is one of the best of all time. We still have great fights to do with him and we would love to do them.. But it is not that it depends on uss. We are now working on Ngannou vs. Lewis 2. Let’s do it this summer«.

Jon Jones | Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC