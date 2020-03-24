Dana White confirms it takes place for UFC 249, event will be behind closed doors

The President of UFC, Dana White revealed that the organization already found a place to perform UFC 249 on April 18. He also explained how the event will take place, which will have the expected fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov Y Tony Ferguson, it will be in a place behind closed doors.

This will be the return of the organization after UFC Brasilia last March 14. The pandemic of coronavirus caused the postponement of events in London, Columbus Y Portland.

White revealed to Kevin Iole from Yahoo Sports, that the organization found a place for the fight, but did not specify the place where the octagon will be installed.

During a live broadcast by Instagram the afternoon of this Monday, White indicated that the event will be without fans, similar to the event in Brazil:

“Yes”, said White. “But I’m not ready to tell it yet. I know many things. There will be no fans there. It will be a closed-door event. ”

The secret where the event will take place comes after failing to hold the event in UFC Apex from Las Vegas. The Athletic Commission suspended all sporting events in the state to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. White’s confirmation comes after Khabib Nurmagomedov decided to return to Russia to finish his preparation.