Dana White confirms Francis Ngannou’s first starting defense could take place at UFC 265

Francis Ngannou | Image: Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC

The first titular defense of Francis Ngannou as Heavyweight monarch could take place sooner than expected.

During an interview with ESPN (via AG Fight), Dana White, president of the UFC, spoke about the possibility of the Cameroonian putting his crown at stake in the UFC 265.

“Perhaps. We are working on some things at the moment. And yes, that’s one of the fights we’re working on. “

Ngannou captured the category title with a brutal KO against Stipe Miocic who headed the UFC 260. And although everything indicated that his first defense would be in a super-fight against Jon jones, the high economic demands of the former 205-pound champion have caused the organization to be interested in the number two of the ranking, Derrick Lewis, for that titular opportunity.

UFC 265 will host the return of Amanda nunes at 135 lbs. The Brazilian will put her title on the line against the fighter with Venezuelan roots, Julianna Pena.

The PPV is scheduled for August 7 at a location that is yet to be defined.

