Dana White speaks at a news conference for the UFC 244 mixed martial arts event, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in New York. Jorge Masvidal is scheduled to fight Nate Diaz Saturday, November 2 at Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo / Gregory Payan)

The President of UFC, Dana White broke the silence through his Twitter to confirm that Khabib Nurmagomedov is out of UFC 249, and also revealed that the full card will be announced tomorrow.

UFC 249 the April 18th in Brooklyn, New York. The fight was expected between Khabib Nurmagomedov Y Tony Ferguson was the star of the event.

But, with the restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the event will not take place in NY, and will not have Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Dana White made the announcement tonight after responding to a tweet from the fake account of Ariel Helwani.

Absolutely NOT true !!! The card is happening but @TeamKhabib is out. I will announce the entire card tomorrow. – Dana White (@danawhite) April 6, 2020

“Absolutely not true! The undercard will take place but Khabib Nurmagomedov is out. I will announce the entire billboard tomorrow. ”

This is the fifth time that a fight between Tony Ferguson Y “The Eagle” fails to materialize.

A fight rumored for him April 18th is the welterweight bout between Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington.

The team of Woodley announcement on their social networks that they reached an agreement to face “Chaos” on the card, but it has not been confirmed if Colby accepted the fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov left California two weeks ago and returned to his native country.

But the decision leaves him out of the card, he could go out in a private jet since it is not a commercial flight, but the problem would be to return to the country after the fight. Due to the border closure protocol, he could not set foot on Russian soil, except politicians Y diplomatic staff.

The great news for fans is that the new undercard of UFC 249 to be announced tomorrow by Dana White himself.