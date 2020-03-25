Dana White compares coronavirus to cancer: “You can’t run away from this thing”

While trying to continue holding events in the midst of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, the president of UFC, Dana White, you are taking the virus seriously.

In interview with Kevin Iole from Yahoo! Sports, White made a surprising comparison, comparing it COVID-19 with cancer.

During the time that UFC had to deal with the postponement of three of his events for the coronavirus, Dana WhiteHe went on to call the media and spoke of his concerns and his approach to continue fighting during the current crisis.

In difficult times, not only for combat sports, but for the world population, White He made sure to point out that he did not have to fire any employees during the pandemic.

During the interview with Iole, White he didn’t hold back his thoughts at COVID-19, indicating that he does not think it will disappear soon. White added that if I were to contract Coronavirus, would have had a great career in his life.

“What’s going to happen next flu season? Is this thing going to go away? No, it’s going to come back like the flu. If it is what catches you, it will catch you. Listen, Kevin, I’ve had a great career, right? If the coronavirus is going to catch me, let’s do it, bring it in, I’m ready Corona. Come find me. ”

While Dana White seems to be ready to contract the virus if he contracts it, he also recognizes that this will take a long time, and that he will continue with the development of UFC 249 which is scheduled for the next April 18th.