After holding three events in a week, UFC president Dana White announced the fighters who were scheduled for May 30. The schedule includes the duel between the Brazilian Gilbert Durinho and the North American Tyron Woodley as the main attraction. In total, there will be 11 fights.

The card was informed via a Live to the American ESPN YouTube channel. Despite revealing the fighters, Dana White has not yet confirmed where the event will be, but the plan is to hold the clashes in the organization’s Las Vegas studio. The location must be announced after the organization has the approval of the Nevada Athletic Commission.

During the broadcast, Dana White also commented on the project to hold events on an island. “People ask where it is, they are very intrigued by ‘Ilha da Luta’, and I am very excited about it. At the moment, we are looking at (events) for June, there would be three or four events in a month”, he anticipated.

Live also had confirmation that the discussed super fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou should not happen. “It is obviously a fight that people would love to see and they are provoking each other a lot, but I don’t see this fight happening. I don’t see this fight happening,” said Dana White. Jon Jones even complained on his social networks that the organization would not be willing to overpay for him to gain weight.

Check out the full UFC card on May 30:

UFC: Woodley x Burns May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD (22:00 GMT):

Middleweight: Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Durinho

Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Middleweight: Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Lightweight: Roosevelt Roberts vs. Brok Weaver

Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Hannah Cifers

PRELIMINARY CARD (19h, Brasília time):

Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Married weight (up to 68kg): Billy Quarantillo vs. Spike Carlyle

Heavyweight: Klidson Abreu vs. Jamahal Hill

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Brandon Royval

Bantamweight: Casey Kenney vs. Louis Smolka

Bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez vs. Vince Morales

.