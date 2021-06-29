“Dana White and UFC want me to fight again”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been retired since 2020 and nothing indicates that he plans to return, But the UFC and Dana White want me to. Actually, anyone who is a fan of mixed martial arts wants “El Águila” to resume his career. But especially the company where he reached the top of the sport.

While recently speaking with UFC Russia, Khabib Nurmagomedov ruled on the interest of the company and its president in his return: «(Ali) Abdelaziz called me a few weeks ago. He asked me, ‘Do you know what Dana White asked me?’ And he told me (that Dana said): ‘Why does Khabib never ask me how much money I can offer for his return?’«., The former Russian fighter begins.

Khabib continues: “I asked Abdelaziz: ‘Is this the question for me through you or what?’ And he said, ‘No, Dana just asked’«. Sadly for White, the UFC and all the fans, it’s not about the money: “I’m not interested. I said and did everything I wanted. Take a decision. However, (Dana White) doesn’t give up. Not just him but everyone in the UFC. They assume that I am looking to improve my price. I think at some point they will understand me«Concludes Nurmagomedov.

Every time we return to this conversation it is for Khabib Nurmagomedov clarifies that he does not think about fighting again after retiring last year. Perhaps one day he will change his mind, value his decision, but financially he does not need it and in sport there seems to be no challenge that interests him.

