Dana White already thinks about a fourth fight between Poirier and McGregor

Dana White appeared before the media at the end of the UFC 264 main event. There, the UFC president surprised many by expressing his interest in a fourth fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

Poirier and McGregor faced each other looking to close their trilogy and determine the next contender for the lightweight title. After a couple of victories per side, it was expected to close a chapter after the main event at UFC 264. Unfortunately, the way the fight ended did not bring the closure that many expected.

The spectacular injury suffered by Conor McGregor at the end of the first round ended a fight that, after five minutes, seemed to go in favor of Dustin Poirier. However, Dana White believes that this is not the appropriate way to end a fight, much less a trilogy.

“Broken second leg in the last three fights or something. It sucks, it’s brutal, it’s not the way you want to see a fight end. So you know, Dustin Poirier will fight for the title and when Conor is healed and ready to fight, the rematch is done, I guess, I don’t know. Listen, the fight is not over, you know? You can’t end a fight that way. So, we will see how all this happens, who knows how long Conor will be out. Poirier will do his thing until Conor is ready. “

Dana confirmed that Conor would undergo surgery in the early hours of Sunday. In addition, he reiterated that for him, the fight was far from over if McGregor’s injury had not occurred.

Conor stood up again and was throwing punches. His ankle was broken from throwing punches. He was responding to blows. It wasn’t like he was against the net, helpless, and Dustin was unloading at him.

