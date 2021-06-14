Dana White admits she was wrong about Brandon Moreno

Dana White – UFC

Brandon Moreno is the new UFC flyweight world champion after beating Deiveson Figueiredo in their rematch at UFC 263. He is also the first Mexican champion in company history.

On the way to the fight this past weekend there were all kinds of opinions about the winner and Dana White admits she was wrong about him in her prediction because I was thinking of another outcome (via MMA Mania).

“I will be brutally honest with you. Going into this fight, I didn’t see how Moreno could win. Figueiredo is a savage and I thought the second fight was going to be very different from the first. And he was right, but he was wrong.

“Good for him, he did an amazing performance tonight. It seemed that Figueiredo was not up to him. It was slow. Moreno made it look easy. And he is the first UFC champion born in Mexico, very good for him ”.

Now is the time for Brandon Moreno to celebrate his huge victory and soon start to see who is going to be your first opponent as a champion. Perhaps the trilogy with Deiveson Figueiredo will be carried out to close with the rivalry.

From MMA.UNO we join the many congratulations that Brandon Moreno is receiving!

