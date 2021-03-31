Dana says there is “still a chance” that Khabib will fight again

By Edwin Pérez – Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently retired from the sport, and considering some of his latest statements, Khabib will hardly ever enter the Octagon again. ‘The Eagle’ is happy with the fact that he no longer has to deal with the responsibilities of an Ultimate Fighting Championship champion, and plans to dedicate himself to helping other fighters.

That being said, the UFC boss, Dana White, he’s hell-bent on persuading Khabib to return to competition. In fact, Dana has yet to strip Nurmagomedov of the lightweight belt, and hopes that the Dagestani will return to the cage to try to reach the record of 30-0.

Dana referred to this issue again in recent statements to Marc raimondi from ESPN. Dana remains upbeat, and hopes Khabib will be motivated by the next lightweight title contender (via Bleacher Report