Dana says the winner between Diaz and Edwards will have a starting shot

UFC President Dana White confirmed that the winner of Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards, will be able to contest the welterweight title. But he also made it clear that that will happen after Colby Covington has his rematch against Kamaru Usman.

The contest between the welterweights, Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards, will take place this Saturday, June 12. It will take place in Glendale, Arizona, at the Gila River Arena, and will be attended by fans. They will be part of the main card of UFC 263, and despite not being the protagonists of the card, their fight will be five rounds.

The acclaimed by the public, Nate Diaz (21-12) returns to action again, after almost two years without going up to the Octagon. His last fight was a loss to Jorge Masvidal, for the BMF belt. While the Englishman, Leon Edwards (18-3) returns after the disappointment that he took earlier this year, which resulted in the end of his streak of eight straight victories.

It was at UFC Vegas 21, that he starred alongside Belal Muhammad in a match that ended without a decision. This due to a sting of the eyes by Edwards, which made it impossible for his rival to continue.

The welterweight category has several potential crown challengers. The division monarch, Kamaru Usman, is waiting for his next opponent. The Nigerian is coming off a masterful starting defense against Masvidal at UFC 261. Following this win, potential challengers were mentioned, including Colby Covington.

The president of the UFC, today affirmed in an interview with Submission Radio, that the next to fight for the belt will be Covington, and the winner between Diaz vs. Edwards will come out next.

“Colby is the # 1 contender. We already did the fight with Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru loved her. Colby Covington, the Colby and Usman fight was one of the best I’ve ever seen in my life. He’s # 1 in the division, he’s the right fight to make. Whoever wins, (Edwards vs. Diaz) is the next after Colby. “

Colby ranks first in the 170-pound rankings and has already clashed with Usman. At UFC 245, in the Nigerian’s first defense, he was one of the toughest opponents he has ever had. But in the end it was Kamaru who emerged victorious, and continues to retain his belt.

‘Chaos’ after being stopped by Usman, had only one fight and won it. He faced former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and finished him in the final round by TKO. This impressive victory, coupled with his performance against Usman, are the argument for him to be the one who continues for the welterweight title.