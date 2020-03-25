Dana Brooke out of the women’s title bout at Wrestlemania

Dana Brooke eliminated from the women’s title match at Wrestlemania. The fighter no longer appears in the list of combat participants.

Although it cannot be confirmed 100% because the company removed the announcement of the five single fighters in a graphic, and where Dana Brooke wasn’tWWE is expected to announce the change in the SmackDown women’s title match in the coming hours.

Last week on SmackDown, Paige came out and announced that there would be a six pack challenge for the title of Bayley at Wrestlemania and that this would face Tamina, Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, Naomi & Lacey Evans. Yesterday WWE published an article where only five fighters came out and Dana Brooke had been left out as you can see in the image above.

Remember that previously there had been talk of Carmella’s lack in this fight and that Tamina had been included in her place, and all this is because Carmella has refused to travel to Orlando due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

With the loss of Dana Brooke and with no other girl left on the SmackDown roster, let’s remember that Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will be in a fight for WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Against Kabuki Warriors in all likelihood at Wrestlemania, the company has decided not to replace Dana and do the fight with only 5 fighters.

