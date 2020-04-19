Dan Matha reveals that he had a car accident before his dismissal in WWE.

The former superstar of the yellow brand of WWE NXT, Dan Mathto He has revealed that he was in a car accident before his dismissal at the company. Matha He stated that the accident he suffered left him with various consequences.

Dan Matha debuted in NXT in 2016, and in the words of the former superstar, the accident he suffered was recent. The accident, in addition to having been recently, was quite hard for Dan as described.

Next, we leave you with the tweet published in your personal account of Twitter where he explains the details of the case:

Boy do I have a crazy ass story to tell all of u. From the 🌎 getting locked down, too getting ejected through my 🚘 window and then being released by the Wwe. It’s been a wild, I mean WILD 21 days. Tune in to my IGlive at 1 & I’ll Drop all the details ur little ❤️ could desire. pic.twitter.com/uux5l9TTJa – Dan Matha (@Dorian_Mak) April 19, 2020

Boy, I have a very crazy story to tell everyone. From being locked up at home, being stamped against my car window, until later being fired by WWE. It’s been wild, I mean, 21 WILD days. Take a look at my Instagram live at 1 and I’ll talk about all the details that your little heart wants.

After these first statements, Dan Matha He continued speaking in his direct of Instagram about the topic:

I would love to continue wrestling. I have struggled for this for five years with blood, sweat and tears to be a big star, okay? And I’m not going to throw it all away. I’m going to look for someone who is looking for a young, hungry and ambitious man who has a lot to show the world. I think there are several people out there. I think there. In an unfortunate way, WWE He doesn’t think the same things I think about me, but I know there are other people out there who think the same way I do.

