Dan Ige reacts after loss to Koren Zombie

The featherweight of the UFC, Dan Ige issued a statement following his loss to The Korean Zombie at UFC Vegas 29, in which he claims he will return.

Ige was able to get to the full 25 minutes with The Korean Zombie, but was outscored the majority of the fight and lost a unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards at the end of the five rounds. After the fight, Ige went to his social networks, where he issued a statement in which he assured his followers that he was fine and that he would return.

I love them all. I will be back. God is good.

The loss to The Korean Zombie was very hard for Ige, who I was moving up the UFC featherweight rankings after a one-hit KO on Gavin Tucker in his last outing. Following the loss to The Korean Zombie, Ige will have to take a step back in the classification.

Although he entered the fight at No. 8 on the UFC featherweight rankings, the loss to No. 4 The Korean Zombie proved that Ige might not yet be a fighter ready to be in title photo. However, he is only 29 years old and can improve.

With the loss to The Korean Zombie, Ige’s UFC record is 7-3 in 10 fights inside the octagon. He has proven to be a tough opponent at 145 pounds, win, lose or draw., and although he has not achieved that great victory that really propels him to the upper echelon of the division, proved against The Korean Zombie that he is a very tough fighter And that he has the ability to go the entire distance against some of the best featherweights in the UFC, he just fell a little short.

