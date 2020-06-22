Lightweight contender Dan Hooker has revealed the three fights he wants after he beat former interim champion Dustin Poirier in the UFC main event on ESPN 12 this Saturday, June 27.

Hooker told Submission Radio that when I beat Poirier, hopes to be the next opponent to face the winner between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje. However, he also said he was willing to fight Tony Ferguson or Conor McGregor.

“Well, let’s talk about the facts. I beat Dustin Poirier, There are only three fights in my future. That’s fighting for the title, fighting Tony Ferguson or fighting Conor McGregor. I feel like I’m next to fight for the title if I get a win, especially an arrest victory, I feel like I’m next to fight for the title. So I feel like I’m in a position to be called and called by Tony Ferguson or Conor McGregor. ”

“I didn’t say I would wait. That is not in my nature. Patience is not one of my virtues. I didn’t say I would wait. Yes [Tony Ferguson] he is fit, if he is healthy and if he wants it, if he asks for it. Beating Dustin puts me next to the line, and I feel like if Tony wants to fight me then he can ask the UFC or he can call me. I’ve been calling these guys for years and I feel like this fight puts me in a position where I’m not a guy who’s running after all of them, I feel like they can come to me. So if you want you can definitely ask the UFC and I’ll be happy to fight. ”

Dan Hooker is 20-8 and comes from three consecutive winsJames Vick, Al Iaquinta and Paul Felder have been his latest victims. His rival on Saturday, Dustin Poirier, is 25-6 and comes from a loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov, in a fight that went for the Lightweight title in September of last year.