Dan Hooker confesses that he got bored watching the fight between Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moisés

The UFC lightweight contender, Dan Hooker says he “got bored” watching Islam Makhachev’s fight against Thiago Moisés in the main event of UFC Vegas 31.

Hooker is number 8 in the UFC lightweight rankings and just behind him at number 9 is Makhachev, who defeated Moses via submission in the fourth round in the main event of the UFC Vegas 31 undercard last Saturday. .

Speaking to Submission Radio after Makhachev’s victory, Hooker was asked if he was interested in taking on Makhachev. While Hooker knows this fight is possible only based on rankings, Hooker says he was “bored” watching Makhachev fight Moses And he can’t imagine what his New Zealand fans would think if they ever fought on home soil, unlike someone who is a striker like Paul Felder.

«I was watching and fast forwarding. I got bored. So, it is what it is, ”Hooker said. “Coming to the main event at UFC Auckland, I knew that Felder was going to be the fight, and then Islam starts to play. So I started joking around with him a bit, telling him that I would have to give away tickets to the event in the Pak-n-Save car park if I was booked with Islam Makhachev. So I cannot say that I regret not having gone out to fight with Islam, having fought a five-round war in my hometown with Paul Felder »

And if it had been something similar to what he did in his main event, that’s not the style of fighting that New Zealand fans want to see. They want to see two guys go out and really challenge themselves and see who’s better.. Like I said, I got bored watching their main event fast forward. So, I couldn’t imagine seeing the damn thing live in my hometown. I think that there would have been a fucking riot after the fight«.

