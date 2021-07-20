Dan Hooker challenges Islam Makhachev to fight in September

The light weight of the UFC, Dan Hooker, has challenged Islam Makhachev in your dispute on social media.

Last saturday night Makhachev continued his rise through the 155-pound ranks with a decisive win over Thiago Moisés. He controlled the fight until the fourth round, in which he scored a solid submission victory, which brings you closer to a possible title bid in the near future.

Hooker, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since January, when a quick TKO loss to Michael Chandler gave him his second loss in a row after also losing to Dustin Poirier last year. Now he has his sights set on Makhachev, and nothing seems to distract him from it, so he said in a post on his trwitter account:

«Scared haha ​​check the timeline. I went to war with Felder and Poirier while you were whining. They both make your Saturday fight look like a tickle party. If you have a problem, we can fight in september. @MAKHACHEVMMA »

There are few men in the lightweight division as willing to go to war as Dan Hooker. And while he may have been finished pretty quickly against Chandler, he’s not the type to just step back or refuse to fight.

He still believes he has what it takes to become a world champion in this promo, and we’re not sure you’re wrong. It will take a lot of will and effortBut if he can overcome Makhachev it will show that he has been able to learn from his past mistakes.

