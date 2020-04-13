Dan Hardy

Welterweight Dan Hardy he believes that his passage into the octagon has not ended.

“The Outlaw” has not returned to the octagon since September of the 2012 after you got a heart condition known as Wolff-Parkinson-White who left his career on hiatus. Hardy He has done a great job as an analyst for UFC, but in 2018, the English obtained medical discharge to see action again.

At the moment, there is nothing concrete, but Hardy he knows the kind of fight he wants on his return.

“First of all, now I’m an analyst”, He said Hardy recently to ESPN. “I’m a commentator, so I don’t want to fight someone who’s on the way to fighting for the belt because I’m not interested in stepping in and altering any kind of ranking and getting involved in those kinds of conversations.”

The fighter that will have 38 years You already have a couple of ideas about opponents that might fit your situation.

“The people I’ve had conversations with and about fights, obviously Cowboy would be at the top of the list because it’s a great choice.”, He said Hardy. “Anthony Pettis, that is something that I have discussed with Paul Felder and that he has discussed with Anthony. That is a fight that we both would like to see happen sometime. ”

“They are boys towards the end of their career, the boys who have had a few fights and know themselves and have good experience, not the boys who are the path of a title opportunity.” That just puts me in an awkward situation. I want to get away from sport and stay as an analyst because I appreciate this job that I have now. ”

Hardy has a record of 6-4 in UFC and was challenger to the welterweight belt in 2010, losing by unanimous decision in front Georges St-Pierre at UFC 111. The fighter Team Rough House has a record of 25-10 and a No answer in his career that started in 2004.