Dan Hardy criticizes the new generation of fighters and asks for greater respect for the veterans of the sport

With the rise of fans, the rise of the MMA it also involves the evolution of fighters over time. But, not everyone approves of the constant changes in the sport. One of the most popular of the past generation, Dan Hardy criticized the similarity of many fighters today.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, the former fighter and commentator of UFC He highlighted the lack of love of the fighters, since they only enter the Octagon for the amounts they can receive in the sport.

Notice

“They all look like clones of each other now, as these guys are coming now, the idea now is: ‘How can I protect myself, fight and earn more money? You look back on the old days of Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler they were there for love, but now for the privilege of showing what you are capable of. I don’t know, but it seems that we are moving away from that a bit now ”, he claimed Hardy.

On the new generation, the English does not agree with the treatment of veterans of UFC. He says that the seasoned should not face young problems, that they can use it as an elevator and reach the top of their divisions. HardyHe even argues that it also does not do well for a new generation to face sports legends.

“I just wanted there to be some kind of care for fighters like Cowboy, Jim Miller, Clay Guida and Diego Sanchez, that they still want to fight. We can still have them at the top of the sport and they don’t need to be in that shark tank with all those youngsters trying to excel. Young people reaching out and beating the legends they used to watch, it’s not good for either party. That’s another thing that I think could be changed. It would be better for sports too ”, concluded “The Outlaw”.

Despite being retired from the MMA since 2012, Dan Hardy He never stopped being linked to sport. The Englishman was a commentator on UFC until last March and it is still possible to see him training on his social networks. Popular in Europe and the USA, he does not rule out boxing in the future.

Advertisement