Dan Hardy considers Conor McGregor a better fighter than Dustin Poirier

Dan Hardy, a veteran and UFC analyst, believes that Conor McGregor is a better fighter than Dustin Poirier, which, however, does not make him the sure winner of the upcoming fight.

Pending Dustin Poirier’s third fight against Conor McGregor, many fighters are casting their predictions for this fight. Many are also underestimating Conor McGrgor and betting on Poirier. However, Dan Hardy, on “Submission Radio,” said that, in his opinion, Conor is better than Dustin.

Notice

“I think that Conor is a better MMA fighter than Poirier. You have much better control of reach and impact work. Also has a better understanding of martial arts and works on the psychological side of a fight«

However, in Hardy’s opinion that doesn’t have to be enough to win.

“After all, you can’t always use the same skills you learned early in your careerespecially when you face an animal like Poirier. He is a competitor who can submerge his rivals in deep water and see what they are made of«

At the moment, the result of McGregor’s confrontations with Poirier is one on one. In his last fight, McGregor lost prematurely to Dustin Poirier. It was a rematch for the previous duel, in which Conor fared better and crushed Dustin in the first round of the fight.

Poirier’s fight with McGregor will take place this weekend at the UFC 264 gala, to be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the participation of the fans.

Advertisement