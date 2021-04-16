Dan Evans does not stop at Djokovic, he is already in the semifinals

Dan evans He is not a newcomer, he is 30 years old and occupies the 33rd place in the world, but perhaps he himself would not have ventured that his debut in the ATP Masters 1000 semifinals would take place on clay, an element that he has stepped on on few occasions.

Coincidence or not, for a few weeks he has been working with the coach and former Argentine player Sebastian Prieto, which he did enjoy in the brick dust, which he dominated as happens in the group of the Albiceleste ‘legion’.

Not a single clay-court victory since Godó in 2017, and he suddenly equals his career-long wins on gravel in one week, four. In a big picture like Monte Carlo, knocking down the world No. 1 Novak Djokovic and prolonging their euphoria and fitness until they reach the semifinals at the cost of David goffin.

Evans also knocked down the Belgian, 30 years old and world No. 15, 5-7, 6-3 and 6-4, giving himself a chance for more against the Greek. Stefanos Tsitsipas, 22 years old, No. 5 and early executioner of Spanish Alexander Davidovich, who had to withdraw with 5-7 due to intense pain in his left thigh, in which he had already noticed discomfort in the previous days.