Damsgaard, the revalued jewel of Denmark

07/04/2021 at 8:01 PM CEST

.

If everything follows its usual course in the world of football, Mikkel Damsgaard will rain the offers when the Eurocup ends, perfect showcase for one of the talents of the tournament who has definitely put his head out to hit the market.

Signed by Sampdoria last year in exchange for almost Seven million euros to Nordsjaelland, in just one year it has revalued and the Italian club would like to 40 million euros for his departure.

Clubs like him Tottenham, the Barcelona, the Inter or the Juventus They could have already asked about the Danish pearl, who at the Eurocup, just turned 21, has shown that she has the sufficient quality to make the leap to a team of greater importance than Sampdoria.

His numbers with Denmark do not go unnoticed. Since making his debut in a friendly against Sweden in November 2020, he has played a total of 452 minutes Distributed in seven encounters: a pair of friendlies (Sweden and Germany), a qualifying pair for the Qatar 2021 World Cup (Moldova) and four of the euro (Belgium, Russia, Wales and the Czech Republic).

In all that time, Damsgaard scored three goals (one every 150 minutes), two to Moldova and one to Russia, and gave four assists (a pair to Kasper Dolberg against Moldova and Wales, and one to Alexander Bah and Andreas Skov against Sweden and Moldova, respectively).

His rise in the European Championship is due, in part, to the misfortune of Christian Eriksen. His loss due to a heart problem after collapsing in the Denmark premiere against Finland, opened the doors of the starting position for Damsgaard. After that unfortunate incident, he acknowledged that the Inter midfielder it is one of his influences.

“Christian Eriksen He’s the best I’ve ever played with it’s an inspiration. I have seen him play a lot, I have paid attention to how he looks for spaces and I have tried to incorporate his things. It is incredible to have been able to be with him and watch him play, “he said.

Damsgaard, as he himself explained, does not exactly play in Eriksen’s position: “I am more a band player and he’s more of a midfielder, I try to play in my own style and look for the gaps between the defense and connect the center of the field with the forwards. I don’t think too much about comparisons. “

Your coach, Kasper hjulmand, has been changing the Danish system throughout the Eurocup. It started with a 4-3-3 against Finland and then throughout the tournament he has proven from 3-5-2 to 3-4-3 in which Damgaard has found accommodation in the upper area both on the right and on the left.

But he can play in more places, because one of the best virtues of the Sampdoria midfield is its versatility and is capable of acting extreme, from Half Point or from inside. And he knows that very well Hjulmand, who years ago did not let his talent escape to get to the first team of the Nordsjaelland, where he exploded until he packed his bags for Italian football.

His great goal to Russia represents the best example of the Damsgaard category. He opened the scoring in the 38th minute with a unstoppable far throw that gave Denmark half a ticket towards the round of 16. Later, in the second round, he gave a assistance to Dolberg that started the victory against Wales.

Decisive and striking, Damsgaard has become one of the best weapons of your selection to surprise England. He has earned his place on the list of the most important men on his team alongside Schmeichel, Kjaer, Dolberg, Poulsen or Maehle. And, if its value has already risen in its first year at Sampdoria, after the European Championship the big clubs in Europe they will have to take out the checkbook if they want to acquire the revalued jewel of Denmark.