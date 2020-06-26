Damon Motorcycles ensures that the presale of your variable geometry electric motorcycle It has increased significantly since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a consequence of this good performance of the reserves, the Canadian company has decided to extend its market beyond Canada and the United States and will come to Europe soon. Also, as a novelty, at geometry change and driver assistance technologies A third is added: the V2G capacity that allows you to power a home while it is connected to the network to recharge.

One-person transport is becoming the protagonist today. With the pandemic of the coronavirus, the fear of using public transport systems, which do not guarantee interpersonal distance, has triggered the sale of two-wheeled vehicles. Bicycles and more specifically electric ones are already one of the most demanded products and motorcycles are not lagging behind either.

The Canadian company Damon Motorcycles It has developed a spectacular electric motorcycle whose innovative technology has surprised the sector. From its website it is already possible to make a reservation for a few months, for which it requires a deposit of $ 100. Precisely, since last March, coming from the United States and Canada, these have increased 60%. So much has been the demand that now Damon Motorcycles has decided to expand its sales to the European continent.

This was stated by Jay Giraud, its CEO, to the Electreck website: “Accompanying the slow economic recovery, we are excited to open presales for European markets and offer a safer, smarter and more sustainable motorcycle”.

Mechanically the Damon Hypersport has an electric motor of 150 kW (203 hp) power able to accelerate from 0 to 96 km / h (0 to 60 mph) in less than three seconds and reach a top speed of 320 km / h. It is powered by a 21 kWh capacity battery, liquid-cooled, which provides you 320 km autonomy in mixed route and about 480 km in urban use.

Variable geometry, Copilot safety assistant and V2G technology on board the Damon Hypersport electric motorcycle.

Precisely, with the opening to the European market, Damon has added a new technology on the bike that joins those that already included previously: its V2G capacity (vehicle to grid). During recharging, the battery can be charged or discharged based on the electric rate, working as a power bank to reduce the bill. In addition it can also be used as an emergency battery when necessary. The EIA (Energy Information Administration) estimates that the average domestic energy consumption in the US It is approximately 30 kWh per day, which means that the Damon Hypersport could provide, on average, about two thirds of the approximately two thirds of those needs.

In addition to this new technology, the electric motorcycle offers other innovations. One of them is the variable geometry that adjusts the handlebars, seat and footrests to suit the rider. The other is the Copilot security assistant, made up of several cameras, a radar and sensors that monitor your environment at 360 degrees. In the event of a collision or a clear hazard, the windscreen lights and haptic vibrations of the handlebars warn the rider. Also, dispenses with the rear view mirrors, since what happens behind is projected on the multifunction screen thanks to the image captured by a rear camera.