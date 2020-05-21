If something has saved us – some of us – during the quarantine, it is music, during these more than two months that the vast majority have been home, some of our favorite artists have released tracks to keep us sane. And fortunately for all Damon Albarn and Gorillaz fans, they have been among the most committed when it comes to releasing new songs..

After releasing the track “How Far?”, the tribute of the animated band to the great Tony Allen in collaboration with the rapper Skepta and move us with the premiere of his new project, The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, through an online presentation, Damon appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s show to give us a great moment in quarantine.

Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows: Damon Albarn debuted his new project and you can see it here

It turns out that Gorillaz were the musical guests of the popular late showAnd, of course, their participation was to do what they know best, to encourage us with their music. After introducing them with hype and cymbal, Kimmel gave way to Damon, who appeared on screen from his studio to play “Aries”, the song they wrote with the legendary Peter Hook and the great Georgia.

Damon Albarn duet with 2-D

The band have always given us memorable performances, like in the 2006 Grammys when they went out to play as holograms with Madonna. However, the group’s musical mind had never sung a duet with their animated partners, so to make this performance even more special, Damon Albarn played this song with 2-D himself and yes, it is the best thing they will see today.

With Albarn on the piano on one side and 2-D from the studio that they showed us in the first part of their Song Machine series, they fanned a real dream duet, sharing the voices of one of those songs that could certainly reflect the feelings we all have during quarantine. This will undoubtedly be one of the moments that fans will frame forever.

We better not tell you more, start the day well and good listening to Damon Albarn and 2-D singing “Aries”, one of the last songs that Gorillaz released:

