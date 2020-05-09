Mexico City,-Legends, myths and sporting events that deserve to be brought to the screen, will come together in this ambitious proposal by ESPN Cine & Series with a list of titles considered to be of high impact.

Jamaica below zero

Inspired by the true story of a Jamaican bobsleigh team. Four athletes ready to achieve a difficult goal: win the gold medal at the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics in Canada.

Without resources and without the knowledge or the necessary adaptation to the snow, they recruit a former American champion (John Candy) as a coach, who will accept the impossible challenge due to his precarious economic situation.

Year: 1993

Duration: 95 min.

Direction: Jon Turteltaub

Cast: John Candy, Doug E. Doug, Malik Yoba, Leon, Rawle D. Lewis.

PREMIERE: SAT 9 on ESPN & ESPN Play 6:00 p.m. (CT Central Time)

Replays: MAR 12 on ESPN 6:00 p.m. and THUR 14 on ESPN2 11:00 a.m.

Macfarland USA

Inspired by a true 1987 story, MCFARLAND USA follows in the footsteps of rookie joggers from an economically struggling town in California’s Central Valley farming community. They fight to form a Cross-Country team under the direction of coach Jim White (Kevin Costner), a newcomer to his Latino high school.

Coach White and the McFarland students have a lot to learn from each other, but when White notices the boys’ extraordinary ability to run, things start to change. Very soon, something beyond the physical condition of young people impresses White: the power of family relationships, his unwavering commitment to neighbor and his incredible work ethic.

With guts and determination, Coach White’s unlikely team of runners will succeed in not only competing in a Cross-Country Championship, but also forging a strong legacy. Over time, Jim and his family will find that they have found a place to call home, and both he and his team will achieve their own versions of the American dream.

Year: 2015

Duration: 124 min.

Direction: Niki Caro

Cast: Kevin Costner, Maria Bello, Mariann Gavelo, Elsie Fisher.

PREMIERE: SUN 10 on ESPN & ESPN Play 6:00 p.m. (CT Central Time)

Replays: MAR 12 on ESPN 7:45 p.m. THURSDAY 14 on ESPN2 12:45 p.m.

