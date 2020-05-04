Photo: Special

Eulalio Cervantes, known as Sax, Member of The Damn Neighborhood, is “stable, conscious and receiving physical rehabilitation therapy. He has been composing and creating melodies, he firmly believes that music is the most loving way to thank and reciprocate for the support provided, “reported this Sunday his wife and representative Jessica Franco Landero.

Last March, it was revealed that the musician was in critical health, but fortunately, Franco Landero said, he responded to intensive therapy treatment and returned to his home after hospital discharge to continue with the care he requires.

“The decision we made to keep him at home stemmed from insufficient financial solvency to pay for a private hospital, coupled with the adverse prognosis that was given to us at the time.

“As a family we decided that Lalo would be surrounded by our love and his dearest close friends, many of them musical brothers, who throughout these months helped provide what is necessary for Sax’s personal care, medications, supplies and financial contributions, that they arrived at the right moment to immediately resolve their procedure, ”he explained.

Due to the pandemic of COVID-19, Franco Landero He pointed out that the lack of income in the musical environment worries them because it is “necessary to maintain their treatment with patent medications so as not to face dangerous decompensation.”

He called on his fans to continue showing their affection for Sax through Facebook, so that he continues in good spirits.

He also thanked the musicians and groups that supported Sax these months, including The Great Silence, Panteon Rococo, The Tremendous Korte, Santa Sabina, Rubén Albarrán, Saúl Hernández, Amandititite, and Tijuana No.

