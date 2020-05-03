Damiano Tommasi.

He was the anchor of the Roma that conquered the scudetto in 2001 and played in LaLiga in the Levante ranks. Damiano Tommasi (Verona, 1974) now chairs the Associazione Italiana Calciatori, Italy’s influential footballers’ union.

Question. Do you support ending the season on the field of play?

Answer. If there are conditions, you have to play now. But health is ahead of everything. It is very complicated because we are missing many games [12 jornadas de Serie A] and we need time. The more days that pass, the less possibilities we will have.

P. How to play soccer when the essence of the game goes against the rules of social distancing indispensable to avoid infections?

R. Doctors cannot avoid physical contact but can work with protective clothing, goggles, and masks. Soccer players belong to the only industry whose employees do not have the possibility to do their job with individual protections.

P. Leaders from all over Europe point out that the origin of football’s economic fragility lies in the wages of footballers.

R. Footballers always win too much. Because if. This is an argument that works every month of any year and in this crisis it has been very easy for them to put it forward. It is not a consequence of the pandemic. But in soccer what a player charges is not decided by the player. You can decide until you find a club that gives you that money. And clubs, like all companies, must spend less than they produce. If the players have these contracts, it is because there are managers who are sure that they will enter more than they will pay.

P. Is it essential to play so that the clubs can collect the television rights and thus save the contracts of the players?

R. That is the most complicated part of the subject. Health first, but we have to understand that football is an industry. We are more concerned with the Second Division, the Second B, and amateur football. There we run the risk of staying with fewer teams. So we have to look at September; it’s not just about saving this season. In the small categories we have a serious problem that not only affects the players but all the workers linked to the teams. The hardest part is deciding after listening to the doctors.

P. The Italian protocol of return to training contemplates that club employees concentrate for weeks without seeing their families. Do you find it necessary?

R. The problem with the protocol, which in Italy has not yet been approved by the government, is that health must be guaranteed. Scientists have doubts about this because the purpose is to train in a group and respect the distance between people. This contradiction is the measure of the difficulties we will have to return to play while the epidemic continues. The federation protocol foresees three weeks of concentration to return to training, but does not contemplate trips and games. To play again, you have to do another protocol and I do not know if the Government expects this or has detected travel problems. Concentrations are planned. But will it be enough to live concentrated? Will they allow us to travel to play games? Will teams be able to contact other groups in other regions? In Italy we are not clear.

P. In Germany the protocol warns that players must be free to participate. If there are players who fear for their health, the contract must be respected.

R. This is the other side of the coin: the problem of liability. If there are risks, someone has to take responsibility. If it is expressly warned that those who participate do so voluntarily, we could be facing a disclaimer from the organizers of the matches on the workers, who are the footballers who take the risks. This we must clarify. And it is something that scares the presidents of the cubes. It is an angle that someone must illuminate: someone must take responsibility for the risks that the players will take.

P. Do clubs want to avoid taking on this responsibility?

R. Presenting this as a volunteer puts soccer workers before the choice of whether or not to participate. In Italy the first case of infection was a team from Tercera, the Pianese, in Tuscany. The utillero spent 50 days admitted to a hospital. Those who risk their health are not only footballers who earn a lot of money. The leaders of the sport are responsible for the entire environment of the teams, which are many people, and who assume the same risk as the players.

Forcing people to take the risk of becoming infected, after what has happened, is a decision that everyone thinks and very few dare to adopt.

P. Criticizing football for pretending to regularly undergo coronavirus testing is demagoguery?

R. Soccer is spoken of in a very reductive way. Soccer is an important industry from which many people live, but it is true that there are workers from other sectors who now need more proof. In Italy footballers have insisted that the tests must be shared. Players here don’t want to be seen as privileged when there are places where even doctors can’t have frequent check-ups.

P. Will the Italian Government have the courage to allow the 2019-20 season to end?

R. I don’t know if we need the courage to return to the competition or to finally end it. The truth is that we need responsibility. And that is the difference between the opinion makers and those who must write the rules. Finishing everything is perhaps the easiest. Going back little by little is the most difficult because it forces you to choose. Germany seems to be solving it by leaving the door open to those who are unsure. Because forcing people to take the risk of becoming infected, after what has happened, is a decision that everyone thinks and very few dare to adopt. I think that in Italy there has also been courage to stop football. To end the season is something that is not easy at all. The central government, the mayors, the heads of the regions, are waiting for the doctors. And that disorients us.

P. If scientifically you cannot compete and guarantee zero risk, is the decision inevitably political?

R. Yes. But there are two risks. The main one is that of workers’ health. The other is that the epidemic flares up again. In the regions with hardly any infections, they do not understand how everything is closed and where there were thousands of deaths, more rigor is required. Then what do we do? In football we multiply the risk because the regional clubs [menos afectadas por la epidemia] like Sicily should be linked to companies and clubs from regions [más afectadas] like Lombardy. In this industry we all have to go out at the same time with the same possibility of participating. This not only happens in Serie A. And this is a problem: the prerequisite of any league is to start with the same conditions and the epidemic, by its very nature, does not allow it.

P. Why in Italy are still not regulated individual training in football?

R. They have issued a decree that will allow training for individual sports from May 4 and from 18 on for team sports. We do not have a protocol approved. If a swimmer, athlete, or tennis player can go to the gym, track, or pool with a protocol, we ask that the protocol be approved so that footballers can also retrain alone on their club premises. It is not about playing again but about training in more suitable facilities than your living room. Footballers training individually on grass fields protect their work, maintain their physical shape, avoid injuries. The Government says that since the openings have to be progressive, they have made that distinction: individual athletes of international level can train alone, team athletes cannot, because a greater number of people should move.

P. He said in La Gazzetta dello Sport that going back to play would be like going up to Zoncolan, the mythical summit of the Giro d’Italia.

R. The Zoncolan is a challenge. It is complicated but getting to the top is a satisfaction. Playing football again, this season or next, rebuilding the industry, is something similar. At any time they can stop you. If you start to climb you must know what awaits you.

