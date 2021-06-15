Damian Wayne could be the Robin from the Batman sequels

New rumors suggest that director Matt Reeves is considering including Damian Wayne in the sequels of The Batman

The Batman will show the caped crusader in his early days of his crime-fighting career in Gotham, but it’s possible that the aftermath will make him a father. Although it is currently not confirmed if any of the Bat family members will appear in Robert Pattinson’s DC debut, all signs point to the Dark Knight having some companions in future films, and perhaps one of those who are on the way. be your son, Damian Wayne.

Reddit user SpideyForever245 has been sharing lots of scoops on director Matt Reeves’ plans for the franchise lately. So at the moment it can only be taken for a rumor, but it must be said that this user has shown many successes in the past, including that Julia Louis-Dreyfus was going to be in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, long before his appearance in the Marvel studios series. In this case, the Redditor claims that the director wants to feature Damian’s Robin in one of the Batman sequels.

Its inclusion would be surprising twist

Somehow it’s surprising that Bruce can become a father in the sequel to The Batman, assuming we can take this information at face value, as this new cape crusader is just beginning his DC career. However, it would be smart to adapt Damian in this franchise, as he is a character we’ve never seen in live action before, and it is becoming increasingly challenging for filmmakers to find new ways to approach such a famous superhero as Batman. But exploring your complicated parental relationship with your child is definitely an interesting route.

Damian made his debut in the DC comics in 2006, and is the son of Bruce and Talia al Ghul, Batman was unaware of his existence until Talia sends him to live with his father as a preteen. Having been raised by the League of Assassins, Damian is initially very violent in his duties as Robin, but eventually becomes a hero under his father’s tutelage, though he never loses his arrogant attitude.

The Batman will finally hit theaters on March 4, 2022.