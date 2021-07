Karate

Damián Quintero: “The Olympic Games is the largest sporting event in the world”

Meet the karateka Damián Quintero before his participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Spanish is one of the great medal favorites and takes us from his childhood and beginnings in karate to his feelings and motivations for the Games. Follow the Olympic Games in full on Eurosport.

00:03:01, 3 hours ago