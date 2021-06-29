Damian Lillard’s real feelings for Portland Trail Blazers

In this article we will be looking at the true feelings of Damian Lillard about the exchange from Portland Trail Blazers on the NBA.

In recent days there has been talk of the future of Damian Lillard with his team from the NBA this offseason, but a change request is apparently not imminent.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst (h / t Bleacher Report) told the latest rumors from his Hoop Collective podcast that Lillard is not truly looking to leave the Portland Trail Blazers on the NBA.

It was rumored that Blazers they were going to change to LillardHe would even be looking to leave the Blazers in part because he was said to be unsure of the team’s ability to build a winner.

Here the data:

“The huge backlash from the Portland Trail Blazers hiring a new coach and their concerns about whether they can build a championship contender have become factors that may push franchise player Damian Lillard out the door.” league sources told Yahoo Sports. ”Haynes wrote on Sunday.