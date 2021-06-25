Damian Lillard’s chance to win big away from Portland

Damian Lillard He is one of the players who will make the most noise this summer with his possible departure. The NBA rumors are already loaded with possible destinations for the database Portland Trail Blazers, and the reality is that his departure is closer and closer according to the latest information emanating from the player’s own environment.

Damian Lillard wants to win, he wants to do it big, and that can only be achieved away from Portland, forming some legendary Big-Three like the one they have managed to generate in the Brooklyn Nets or in the past with the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat … team in which we will see, a secret. The objective, already known: to win, this time, the coveted ring.