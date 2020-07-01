With the current season still unfinished and waiting to resume in Orlando starting July 30, the NBA world continues to rotate, at least as regards video games with the announcement of the player who will occupy the cover of the next NBA 2k21: The Portland Trail Blazers base Damian Lillard.

According to 2k the next NBA 2k21 will feature two versions, one for the current generation consoles and another for the new generation that will arrive at the end of the year and that will be created from scratch to take advantage of the improvements of that new generation. Each of those versions will have a different player on their cover and Lillard It will be the standard bearer of the consoles of the old generation so it will be the one we see on the cover of the game in Nintendo Switch.

Lillard has stated that this is a very special moment in his career. « I’ve been an NBA 2K fan for years and I love how they represent all aspects of basketball culture. I have played 2K all my life and I am honored to join other NBA greats who have been on the cover. I am grateful to all my fans, and I can’t wait for everyone to be able to play 2K21 when it’s available. ”

During today 2k will announce the next athlete which will be the cover of NBA 2k21 in the new generation platforms. Also missing is a third party that, hopefully, belongs to a special edition of the game and is already speculated on the networks that it could be a tribute to Kobe Bryant. More details will be revealed as the flaunch pitch and the price from July 2nd which is when the game reserves.

As for the platforms of the current generation, it will be necessary to see if they include any playable upgrade with respect to NBA 2k20 or if a “Legacy Edition” will be marked from 2k as it happens in the case of Electronic Arts and the FIFA series in Nintendo Switch. In any case, NBA 2k20 has been one of the top rated sports games in NextN as can be seen in its analysis.

See also

Source 1: Press release

Source 2

Related