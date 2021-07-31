Damian Lillard to the Pelicans for Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram

The latest information in the NBA rumors they put the name of Damian Lillard on the table, in this case linking him with the New Orleans Pelicans to play next to Zion Williamson.

Despite losing precious picks in the trade that allowed them to acquire Jonas Valanciunas from the Memphis Grizzlies, the Pelicans still have a host of interesting business assets that they could use to enter into a highly successful deal this summer by landing a superstar.

Sports Illustrated’s Kyle Wood came up with a hypothetical business idea that would allow the Pelicans to acquire Lillard from the Trail Blazers by giving two of their best players and picks.

Last season, the Portland star averaged 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game, being one of the best in the entire league and a player who, well surrounded, would fight to be the MVP. New Orleans would send a package that includes Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, a 2022 first-round pick and a 2024 first-round pick to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Lillard.

Step One: Pair a superstar with Zion Williamson. As crazy as it sounds the window is closing already for a championship in New Orleans. Zion has 1 year to be convinced to sign the max extension, so the Pelicans need to get him a superstar teammate. Damian Lillard. pic.twitter.com/gLMDjp3SvP – Noah (@Noah_Knows_Ball) July 22, 2021

The key is Lonzo

There are other franchises such as the Boston Celtics, the Indiana Pacers, the Chicago Bulls and the Toronto Raptors who are interested in the older of the Ball brothers, so we will have to see how this scenario develops. Lonzo has a lot of value in the league right now, and maybe an offer will come another way that makes the Pelicans let him go and have to create another pack of players and draft rounds to get Lillard.