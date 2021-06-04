Damian Lillard to Lakers according to former NBA champion

Another series, another exit for Damian Lillard. Despite the volcanic performances of the star of the Portland Trail Blazers, fell short against the Denver Nuggets, losing the match, 3-1 of the NBA.

Some believe Lillard will win nothing with the Trail Blazers. Some believe he has wasted his best years with the brave but underperforming squad. Apparently, the former champion of the NBA Nick Young is one of those guys. And your suggestion for Lillard? Join Lebron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles Lakers.

Young is crazy once again.

But hey, if his crazy proposition – for some form of divine intervention or alien invasion – happens, a troika of Lillard, LeBron, and AD would be hell for the whole of NBA. Just imagine them playing together with the Lakers might make Jack Nicholson dizzy like a 12 year old. Or have Snoop Dogg roll something.

Damian LillardHowever, he has made it clear on several occasions that he is not subscribed to forming a Super Team. The Clutch Shots point guard said he wants to continue with the Trail Blazers and finish what he started. The man wants to win on his own terms, although he remains disappointed.

The 30-year-old Lillard has lost five times in the first round in his eight playoff appearances in the NBA. He reached the Western Conference Finals only once, losing to the Golden State Warriors in 2019.

Join the Lakers it would surely increase Lillard’s chances of winning a title. Even a random drunk guy who teamed up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis could win a ring. But Damian Lillard is not about taking shortcuts.