Damian Lillard outwitted the Nuggets defense with a shot from the logo in the playoffs

The player of the Portland Trail Blazer, Damian Lillard made the defense of Denver nuggets after a threw almost half court in the NBA.

Damian Lillard he stood very calmly almost in the middle of the court when he decided to do the threw with a lot of security in the NBA.

The Portland Trail Blazer was with the score below 13 points, when Damian Lillard I take the shot.

Here the video:

LOGO LILLARD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0Yp1zONmYd – Sixth Man (@ 6thManLATAM) May 25, 2021

Damian Lillard He is a player who is used to getting these long distance shots, he is even very bought with the superstar of the NBA Stephen Curry.

This season Damian Lillard is averaging 28 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists per game in the NBA.