Damian Lillard made an aggressive donqueo on Facundo Campazzo

The Portland Trail Blazers player, Damian Lillard made a tremendous dunk against the rival Facundo Campazzo on the NBA.

Here the video:

Damian Lillard He is one of the player more compared to Stephen Curry, since both are similar, with what are the triples, the skills to chop the ball among other things.

That season Damian Lillard the amount of 28 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds is averaged for the game of the NBA.