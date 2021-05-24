Damian Lillard disagrees with Stephen Curry being MVP

The Portland Trail Blazers player, Damian Lillard does not agree with what Stephen Curry be the most valuable player of the NBA (Mvp) this season.

Damian Lillard I confess who is his favorite player for him NBA MVP this season and that player is Nikola Jokić.

The player Nikola Jokić is a good player that it is possible that the Mvp this year, as it has good numbers this season in the NBA.

Lillard went against Stephen Curry and all the other players who are fighting to win the Mvp of the regular season in the NBA.

Here the data:

Do you agree with Dame? 👀 pic.twitter.com/hYS8YDihli – theScore (@theScore) May 23, 2021

Damian Lillard This season he is averaging 28 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists per juugeo in the NBA.

Despite Damian Lillard I do not agree with what Stephen Curry be the Mvp of the NBA This averaged 32 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists per game.