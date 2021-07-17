Damian Lillard could ask to be traded this summer

Uncertainty is still the word that best defines the situation of Damian Lillard With the Portland Trail Blazers, the team he has spent his entire NBA career on so far. The point guard could request the team in the next few days to be transferred to the summer market.

So he assures Henry abbott on TrueHoop, citing sources close to the player. According to those sources, the player’s request could reach the offices of the Oregon franchise sometime in the coming days.

This reactivates the rumors about the possible release of the Trail Blazers star that have been occupying the media since the team was eliminated in the first round of playoffs against the Nuggets.

The departure of his usual coach, Terry stotts, coupled with the controversy generated by the alleged interference of Lillard himself in the hiring of the new coach, and the apparent lack of confidence of the player that the Blazers are capable of putting together a winning team around him would be the reasons for his decision. Sixers, Knicks and Warriors, among others, have been mentioned as possible destinations.

However, Lillard has a contract until 2025, although the last year is his option, which leaves him with little pressure to force his exit from the franchise. And it seems difficult that the Blazers are for the task of letting him go, unless they ensure a return that can allow them to save face before their fans if they dispense with who has been the main pillar of the Oregon team practically since he arrived at the team in the already far 2012.