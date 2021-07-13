Damian Lillard continues to target Los Angeles Lakers

The best basketball league on the planet is on hold as the NBA Finals between Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. But in a few days, when we already have a champion, it would not be surprising if the league stopped as a direct consequence of the shock wave of the NBA Rumors generated in the environment of Damian Lillard.

One of the best players in the recent history of American basketball who has kept Portland Trail Blazers He has been in the league’s elite for many years, but has failed to take that definitive step in pursuit of the title by reaching a Conference Finals.

Damian Lillard wants to make that leap in level and join a contender in which to achieve his dream of being NBA champion, and from the moment it was released, most teams in the league launched their nets and They proposed to tackle a series of offers to be able to convince the player and get their services.

Many names, only one destination

In recent days we have been able to read and listen to Damian Lillard’s approaches with half a league, especially with special relevance in the cases of Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, but it seems that everything continues to point to the same destination: Los Angeles Lakers. Why? For several very obvious reasons:

– Because it is one of the teams that has the easiest time to make a salary gap with a series of secondary exits.

– Because the Los Angeles is one of the projects that most convinces the base, with Lebron James as main sword and Anthony Davis in second place.

– Because it is one of the few teams without a figure in its position of 1 that can accept a lot of responsibility in the game and scoring.