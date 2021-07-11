Damian Lillard breaks his silence on his transfer rumors

The NBA Rumors have been essentially focusing on two figures for weeks: Ben Simmons and Damian Lillard. Both players, who have been said to have finished the season in a critical situation with their respective franchises, Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers, accumulate a large number of suitors who want to achieve their signing via transfer.

Regarding the second of them, Lillard, there has even been talk of the possibility of forming a ‘Big Three’ in the Los Angeles Lakers with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Blazers star, who is concentrating with the United States for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, has recently broken his silence on the matter.

In a statement addressed to journalists who asked him in Las Vegas, where Team USA is preparing for the Olympics, Lillard has spoken about his situation. His words do not close the door to a hypothetical transfer, but they also imply that the environment with Portland is not tense.

“I have not demanded any trade from the team for this summer. However, whatever I have to say about it I will communicate it to Neil (Olshey, GM of the Blazers), and I will address it directly with my team. Many things are said and Words are put in my mouth many times that I have not said. If I have something to say, I will do it and I will stand firm about it, “Damian Lillard said.

The list of candidates

So far, among all the rumors that have come to light, there are up to nine teams interested in taking over Damian Lillard: New Orleans Pelicans, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat.